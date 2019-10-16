BALLSTON SPA -- A Gansevoort teen has been indicted on three charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a person who was "incapable of consent," records show.
Matthew J. Grosky, 19, of Heritage Way, faces three felonies and a misdemeanor in an indictment handed up this week in Saratoga County Court, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.
Grosky faces a charge of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.
The charges stem from incidents last April 24, which were investigated by Saratoga Springs Police. He is accused of having sexual contact with a woman who was physically helpless and incapable of consent.
Grosky is free pending arraignment in Saratoga County Court. The felony charges are each punishable by up 4 years in state prison.
