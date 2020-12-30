Gansevoort party was held at home of Big Cross Street Elementary School teacher

“Part of the decision to switch to fully remote K-12 was based on the number of staff members who are already quarantined beyond January 4th,” Jenkins said.

He decided to extend the pause on in-person classes for two weeks in hopes that Christmas-related cases would also stop spreading before he reopened school buildings.

“The two-week shutdown will hopefully allow for all of the holiday-related cases to run their course,” he said.

But he’s making no promises.

“It is important for families to know that although Glens Falls was one of the only area schools to remain fully open through December 23rd, there is still going to be the potential for future closures. We are not out of the woods yet with this pandemic. As we have done since September, we are encouraging families to have a plan in place if we are required to return to remote learning,” he said.

Families have struggled to put that plan in place, both financially and with the restrictions of the pandemic, which has made it much harder to hire babysitters.

Families struggling