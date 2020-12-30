Gansevoort party was held at home of Big Cross Street Elementary School teacher

The house party that has quarantined so many Glens Falls City School District staff was held at the home of a Big Cross Street Elementary School teacher.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the couple — reading teacher April McClements and her husband, Joe McClements, who teaches physical education at Ballston Spa Senior High School.
The McClements live in Gansevoort, in the town of Wilton. So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in connection to the Dec. 18 party, and the city school district will hold classes virtually for two weeks to keep the virus from spreading through the schools.
No charges have been filed. The investigation into the party is ongoing.
The McClements did not respond to phone calls seeking comment, except to hang up on a reporter.
Ballston Spa Superintendent Ken Slentz said he’s waiting to see if the couple is charged with anything.
“As it stands right now, we’re aware only of allegations. We’re aware of everything you are aware of,” he said. “If the things are true, my goodness, the level of irresponsibility. It’s terribly maddening.”
However, later Wednesday he announced that all sixth through 12th graders will learn remotely for the week of Jan. 4.
In-person classes in doubt
Another superintendent, speaking on the condition of anonymity because superintendents had not agreed to make their discussions public, said many local superintendents were trying to decide whether to hold in-person classes on Jan. 4, after school vacation ends.
They are concerned not only about the party, which largely affected Glens Falls students and staff, but about other, smaller gatherings for Christmas that have led to a spike in cases throughout the region.
Parents, who heard about McClements’ involvement long before it was officially confirmed, have been calling for the superintendent to fire her.
But that is a long, complicated process.
Superintendent Paul Jenkins declined to comment on it, as did teachers union President Brandon Lis.
Questions answered
Parents said knowing the teacher worked at the elementary school answered one of their pressing questions. They had wondered why all schools had to close for a party involving mostly high school seniors and recent graduates. Even if high school teachers were exposed, they felt the elementary schools should be able to hold in-person classes.
But McClements doesn’t just work at Big Cross Street Elementary School. As a remedial reading teacher, she interacts with students from multiple classes.
And she was at work during her prime contagious period after being exposed to the partygoer who had coronavirus.
Warren County Health Services said one person had the virus while at the party, on Dec. 18. People who catch the virus generally develop symptoms five days after being exposed, which in this case would be Dec. 23. People are also usually contagious two days before their first symptoms. School was open Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.
Unlike the high school, which staggered schedules to reduce the number of students interacting with each other, elementary schools throughout the region have largely depended on keeping students in a pod. Different teachers come into the classroom, but students do not interact with students in other pods.
Teachers wear masks and try to maintain social distance, although that is more challenging at Big Cross Street Elementary School, where the students range from kindergarten through fourth grade.
The virus spreads
Meanwhile, students who had attended the party went on to athletic activities on Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.
On Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, the first two days that they could have been contagious, students went to boys swimming and diving practices at the high school pool. On Dec. 23, the boys swimming and diving team were scheduled for another practice at the pool. The bowling team was scheduled to play in South Glens Falls but did not do so.
Also on Dec. 23, students began to get sick and test positive. First, a high school student tested positive. Then someone in the “extended school community” tested positive as well, at which point Warren County Health Services learned about the party.
In response, Jenkins “paused” all athletic events while Warren County Health Services tried to determine who had been at the party, so they could quarantine people to try to stop the spread. Tracers said students were not willing to name everyone who was at the party, which complicated the effort.
If Jenkins had not stopped athletics, the Nordic ski team would have gone to a ski meet to compete against several other teams on Dec. 30, and the swimming and diving team would have continued to practice.
But the pause was not enough. By Dec. 29, 12 people had tested positive after being at the party, including the person who came to the party with the virus. The virus began to spread beyond the partygoers, leading to more quarantines.
“Not all staff members are connected to the event in Saratoga (County). Some are quarantined due to contact with other people who had tested positive,” Jenkins said in an email.
At the same time, but unrelated to the party, two staff members at Jackson Heights Elementary School tested positive, leading to more quarantines.
“Part of the decision to switch to fully remote K-12 was based on the number of staff members who are already quarantined beyond January 4th,” Jenkins said.
He decided to extend the pause on in-person classes for two weeks in hopes that Christmas-related cases would also stop spreading before he reopened school buildings.
“The two-week shutdown will hopefully allow for all of the holiday-related cases to run their course,” he said.
But he’s making no promises.
“It is important for families to know that although Glens Falls was one of the only area schools to remain fully open through December 23rd, there is still going to be the potential for future closures. We are not out of the woods yet with this pandemic. As we have done since September, we are encouraging families to have a plan in place if we are required to return to remote learning,” he said.
Families have struggled to put that plan in place, both financially and with the restrictions of the pandemic, which has made it much harder to hire babysitters.
Families struggling
Many parents told the school district, through its Facebook page, that they would have to stay home with their elementary school children. They also said the children would be hurt by a return to virtual learning.
“The social and emotional impact this pandemic has had on young children must also be considered. While I cherish the time I have with my kindergartner at home and am lucky enough to modify my schedule to accommodate this change, I know she will suffer — even if minutely — without the connection she has forged with her peers and teachers, the laughs and engagement she consistently looks forward to,” said resident Letizia Maria.
She was among many who also described a sense of betrayal about the party, saying it felt “inevitable” that the school district would have to go virtual at some point, but not for this reason.
“I never anticipated it would be the direct result of blatant disregard for the health and safety of community members, when this school district was making every effort possible to allow for in-person education safely,” she said.
Demanding consequences
Parent Robert Pemberton asked parents to join him in a protest at the middle school on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. They will demand “stiffer discipline” for everyone involved in the party.
“This community of working parents are beyond upset. What are we to do? Two-thousand-plus children affected by a senseless act of stupidity,” he said.
He wants McClements fired, or suspended for 12 months “at the very least,” he said.
And he wants the superintendent to be transparent about disciplinary plans.
“Show the students and the families that are suffering — you care enough to say, ‘Yes, it’s one of our faculty members and here’s how we’re going to deal with it,’” he said. “Put your big boy pants on.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.