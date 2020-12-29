Gansevoort party sickens two more with COVID

Two more people have caught coronavirus from the large party in Gansevoort 11 days ago.

A total of 12 people have gotten the virus from that party so far, which has shut down all Glens Falls city schools for at least two weeks after school vacation.

Warren County also hit a new record, with 43 residents testing positive in one day.

The 43 cases bring the county’s total to 1,042 cases since March. There were also 19 recoveries, for a total of 742 recoveries.

There are 261 people currently ill, which is also a record for the county. Four of those people are hospitalized. One person was discharged and another was admitted. All four are described as being moderately ill.

Most new cases come from interactions in which people did not take precautions at gatherings or workplaces, Health Services said.

They put out a plea that people avoid indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. People should celebrate virtually or outdoors, or party only with those of their household, they said.

Exposure advisory

A person who has tested positive for coronavirus was at the Aldi store on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 20 and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21. The person was wearing a mask.

