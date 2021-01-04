Gansevoort party sickens sixth person who wasn't there

The Gansevoort party has continued to spread, with another person who was not at the party testing positive after being exposed to a partygoer who caught the coronavirus there.

Now, 12 people have caught the virus directly at the party, and they have spread the virus to six others, one more than in the last report from Warren County Health Services.

In addition, Health Services reported that many new cases involve people going out in public while feeling ill.

“During our contact tracing we are hearing about many people who went to work or out for a meal while symptomatic. We can’t stress this enough: If you are sick, stay home,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

County starts vaccinating

The county health department began vaccinating health care professionals in the first vaccination group. The county was sent 100 doses, which were used at an invitation-only vaccination clinic.

No one had an adverse reaction.

Warren County Health Services anticipates receiving more doses this week and will schedule more clinics. People can be vaccinated only when their group becomes eligible. Currently, the focus is on health care workers.

