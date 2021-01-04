Gansevoort party sickens sixth person who wasn't there

The Gansevoort party has continued to spread, with another person who was not at the party testing positive after being exposed to a partygoer who caught the coronavirus there.
Now, 12 people have caught the virus directly at the party, and they have spread the virus to six others, one more than in the last report from Warren County Health Services.
In addition, Health Services reported that many new cases involve people going out in public while feeling ill.
“During our contact tracing we are hearing about many people who went to work or out for a meal while symptomatic. We can’t stress this enough: If you are sick, stay home,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
County starts vaccinating
The county health department began vaccinating health care professionals in the first vaccination group. The county was sent 100 doses, which were used at an invitation-only vaccination clinic.
No one had an adverse reaction.
Warren County Health Services anticipates receiving more doses this week and will schedule more clinics. People can be vaccinated only when their group becomes eligible. Currently, the focus is on health care workers.
"We urge the public to keep up with developments in the vaccination process as doses become more widely available in the coming weeks. Our goal is to vaccinate 100 percent of Warren County to end this health emergency. We are asking everyone to receive the vaccine when it becomes available for their group,” Jones said in a news release.
“It is great news that Warren County has started the vaccination process,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Stony Creek supervisor. “This is a much-needed glimmer of light at a time when COVID-19 is surging all around us. We all hope this will become very bright sunshine in the weeks ahead as more people are vaccinated.”
Testing for COVID variant
The variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has also been identified in Saratoga Springs. The person with that variant was at N. Fox Jewelers between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24.
County workers swabbed every employee of the store Monday and will test for free anyone who was at the store between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. All samples will be analyzed for the new variant.
Testing will be held at Saratoga State Park, 99 E. West Road, Saratoga Springs, at the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, January 5, from 1 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, January 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 1,277 confirmed cases since March, and 35 recoveries, for a total of 928 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 310 people currently ill, 10 of whom are hospitalized. One person is in critical condition. Three people were discharged.
- Washington County reported 955 new cases, for a total of 955 confirmed cases since March, and 19 recoveries, for a total of 733 recoveries. There are 207 people currently ill, of whom seven are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County reported 57 new cases since Dec. 31. There are 126 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 28 coronavirus patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit, and five of whom are no longer contagious. Saratoga Hospital reported 33 coronavirus patients.
