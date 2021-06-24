Gansevoort man seriously hurt in motorbike crash

MOREAU — A Gansevoort man was seriously hurt last week when he drove the wrong way on his mini motorbike and hit a truck.

The crash happened on June 16 just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Fawn Road and Saratoga Road. State police said Stephen G. Matthews, 30, was riding in the wrong direction on Fawn Road.

He entered the intersection without stopping and struck 41-year-old Moreau resident Heather Kirk, who was driving north on Saratoga Road in her 2020 Dodge Durango, police reported.

Matthews was transported to Albany Medical Center via helicopter with serious injuries. An update on his condition was not available.

Kirk was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

