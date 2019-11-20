BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for violating an order of protection, his second prison sentence this year for the same offense.
Brian J. Ray, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt for having contact with a woman who has an order of protection against him in Halfmoon in September.
He was in a vehicle with the woman, who was charged with felony drug counts when State Police discovered narcotics in the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison on the charge. Ray is also serving a 1.5- to 3-year prison sentence for a first-degree criminal contempt conviction in Warren County Court.
In that case, he was put on probation for the conviction, but violated the terms of probation with the arrest in Halfmoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.