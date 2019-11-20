{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for violating an order of protection, his second prison sentence this year for the same offense.

Brian J. Ray, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt for having contact with a woman who has an order of protection against him in Halfmoon in September.

He was in a vehicle with the woman, who was charged with felony drug counts when State Police discovered narcotics in the vehicle.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison on the charge. Ray is also serving a 1.5- to 3-year prison sentence for a first-degree criminal contempt conviction in Warren County Court.

In that case, he was put on probation for the conviction, but violated the terms of probation with the arrest in Halfmoon.

