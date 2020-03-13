Gansevoort man gets 8 years in child porn case

A Gansevoort man who was arrested after investigators found he had a large cache of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 8 years in federal prison.
Robert E. Gibeault Jr., 52, was sentenced to serve a 15-year term of parole after his release, and will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison
Gibeault pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last October to three charges of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The pleas stem from his arrest in June 2018.
Authorities said Gibeault used BitTorrent, an online file-sharing service, to distribute child pornography involving children as young as 9 years old to other users from January 2017 through September 2017.
His laptop computer contained an estimated 400 video files and 100 images, including files that he had previously distributed over BitTorrent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
His lawyer, Lisa Peebles, said his distribution of images was "passive" through a default setting on the file-sharing service, and that he downloaded it only for a short period of time.
Gibeault faced a maximum of 20 years.
The case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from State Police and Colonie Police.
Court records show prosecutors are seeking restitution on behalf of two of the girls identified as being used in the production of pornography. Gibeault agreed to pay one $750 and the other $250, but the one being offered $250 did not accept the offer and is seeking $3,000.
Attorneys for the girls have sued dozens of people who shared the pornography around the country. Images of one of the girls were found to have been shared over 350,000 times.
