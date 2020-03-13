Gansevoort man gets 8 years in child porn case

A Gansevoort man who was arrested after investigators found he had a large cache of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 8 years in federal prison.

Robert E. Gibeault Jr., 52, was sentenced to serve a 15-year term of parole after his release, and will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison

Gibeault pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last October to three charges of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The pleas stem from his arrest in June 2018.

Authorities said Gibeault used BitTorrent, an online file-sharing service, to distribute child pornography involving children as young as 9 years old to other users from January 2017 through September 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

His laptop computer contained an estimated 400 video files and 100 images, including files that he had previously distributed over BitTorrent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His lawyer, Lisa Peebles, said his distribution of images was "passive" through a default setting on the file-sharing service, and that he downloaded it only for a short period of time.

Gibeault faced a maximum of 20 years.