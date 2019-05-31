CLIFTON PARK -- A Gansevoort man was charged with felony grand larceny this week for stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from an unspecified business, police records show.
Patrick J. Disbrow, 37, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for a May 5 shoplifting complaint in Clifton Park, according to the State Police public information website.
Disbrow, who has a prior felony conviction for an August 2017 burglary in Wilton, was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
