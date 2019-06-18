{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A Saratoga County man was charged with two felonies last week for allegedly collecting more than $180,000 in sales tax while running a business but failing to turn it over to the state, officials said.

Robert V. Gourlay Jr., 56, of Gansevoort, pleaded not guilty to counts of tax fraud and grand larceny for the alleged theft of $186,000 while he ran Fresh Healthy Cafe in Crossgates Mall between 2010 and 2018.

The state Department of Taxation and Finance alleged he collected the money from customers, but did not pay it to the state as required.

Gourlay was arraigned in Albany City Court and released pending further court action.

