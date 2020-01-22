Gansevoort man charged with felony, misdemeanors

MOREAU — A man from Gansevoort was arrested Monday night after he allegedly violated an order of protection and then did not cooperate with state troopers who sought to arrest him, records show.

Adam J. Belair, 35, was arrested after State Police were called about a "domestic dispute" in Moreau late Monday, records show.

Police determined he violated an order of protection, which resulted in a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeaor criminal contempt, according to the State Police public information website.

When police tried to arrest him, he struggled and was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, the website showed.

He was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court, as the charges he faces are no longer eligible for bail in New York.

