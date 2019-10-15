{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A Gansevoort man faces 13 charges after a car chase Monday morning that ended on Gailor Road in Wilton, police records show.

Anthony M. Burnett, 46, was stopped at 1:57 a.m., minutes after troopers tried to stop him for unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and issued traffic tickets for failure to obey a police officer, speeding, unsafe passing, driving on a sidewalk and moving from a lane unsafely, records show.

Burnett was sent to Saratoga County Jail later Monday, but released later in the day.

