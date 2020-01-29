Ganseoort man charged with urinating on police station floor

WILTON — A Gansevoort man who was arrested last week for numerous domestic violence-related charges had a new count added this week when State Police determined he urinated on the floor of the State Police station in Wilton, authorities said.

Adam J. Belair, 35, was charged with aggravated family offense, criminal contempt and numerous lesser charges after he went to the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him, refused to leave, took her cellphone and then fought with police, authorities said.

When police were reviewing the video of his interview by police the night of his arrest, they determined he urinated in the corner of a room in the police station, according to State Police.

That resulted in an additional charge of misdemeanor criminal tampering, police said.

Belair was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

