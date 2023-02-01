Gambles Bakery building in Queensbury to be demolished for new WellNow clinic

QUEENSBURY — Gambles Bakery has stood on the corner of Route 9 and Sweet Road for over four decades, but the site of the quaint family-owned shop could soon service sick residents instead of hungry patrons.

While the bakery owned by John Jarosz and Anne Jarosz has not yet closed its doors, an employee confirmed on the phone Wednesday that the question is not if, but when.

Plans for the site at 920 Route 9 have already been submitted to both the planning and zoning boards for review this month, on Feb. 14 and 15.

The plans, submitted by Jarosz and Bohler Engineering, state that the current structure would be demolished and a new 3,516-square-foot single-story medical building would take its place.

As first reported in the Albany Business Review, The Burke Companies, consisting of a father-son development firm run by Tom Burke Jr. and Tom Burke III, own 21 local Dunkin' franchises from Malta to Queensbury and are already under contract to purchase the land and build a WellNow Urgent Care clinic.

The building set to be demolished holds a special place in Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough's heart.

Strough said his mother was a member of the Weeks family, like the name of the road adjacent to the bakery, and their family used to own farmland on both sides of what is now referred to as the Route 9 corridor, or what Strough remembers as Upper Glen Street.

"They (his grandfather) built that building around 1960 and opened a school bus body sales business and repair shop, called V.W. Weeks and Sons. We used to have a house next to it because we lived on a working farm, with the bus garage, our house was 30 feet from that garage," Strough said Wednesday.

Strough said in the late 1960s, when the town really began to take off in terms of suburban development, his family rented out the small building to different entities including a Subaru dealership before renting to the owners of the bakery.

"What happened was, the garage now was marketable for rent, so we built another garage right behind it, that has since burned down," Strough shared. "We rented it to the bakery company after Subaru and they eventually bought it and then they just recently sold it, so now it's going to be a medical center, but they are going to take down the building, which kind of hurts because my grandfather and his two sons helped build that building."

Strough said he personally has used WellNow and has no complaints, but he does worry about having too many medical centers in such close proximity to each other.

"But you know what? Having a medical center on that corner with moderate to low traffic impact probably will be better than putting a Popeye's Chicken, which would create too much traffic. In terms of traffic impact, it should be a pretty good fit there," Strough concluded.

The Burkes could not be reached for comment and the owners of the bakery are waiting until the doors of their business close to speak with the media.