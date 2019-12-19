Galloway named Lake George Citizen of the Year

LAKE GEORGE — On a recent day, Denny Galloway was repairing a bench in Lake George village that had deteriorated.
He created new wooden slats and installed them. No one asked him to do it, he just did it.
“My greatest reward I get is keeping busy on a civic basis for free. Nobody is every going to bill me for my time,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. “I’m not an ‘I’ person. I’m a ‘we’ person because we all have somebody in our life that has assisted in what we’re doing.”
This is just one example of the service Galloway, 94, has given to the community. He also been a volunteer firefighter and was spearheaded the creation of the Lake George Veterans Memorial at the corner of Route 9 and Route 9L.
For his dedication, Galloway has been named Citizen of the Year by the village.
“The award goes to someone we feel has contributed to the quality of life for people who live here, and certainly Denny fills that (description),” said Mayor Robert Blais.
Blais said he would like to present a plaque to Galloway at an upcoming Rotary Club meeting.
Another example of Galloway doing something without being asked happened after the announcement of the creation of Krantz Cottage, which will be run by the Ronald McDonald House as a vacation home for families whose children who are being treated at Albany Medical Center.
The project was announced in March and was a long way away from opening, but Galloway was already hard at work.
“Here’s Denny putting up a handcarved sign that he created on the front of the building, so people would know that was the place,” Blais said.
Galloway also has helped design and install signs at village youth baseball fields and repaired directional and street signs at Prospect Mountain. Galloway also has picked up debris on village streets.
He has contributed to a variety of causes, including the Caldwell Free Library, “Save the Lake” programs, St. James Episcopal Church and Caldwell Presbyterian Church, and Lake George school alumni fundraisers.
Galloway’s service began with service to his country. He was drafted right out of high school on his birthday to serve in World War II. He went into the U.S. Army and was a gunner on a tank. He served in the Pacific Theater for about half of his nearly three-year tenure.
Upon his discharge in January 1946, he moved to Lake George because he had some family in the area and has never left.
“I feel in love with the region and I love it more than ever,” he said.
Galloway said he likes the relationships with people in town.
“Having lived here 70 years, you develop a lot of relationships,” he said.
After receiving training through the GI Bill, Galloway embarked on his first career as an electrical contractor. About 28 years later, he switched to real estate and development because he wanted to switch careers to something less physical.
Even as he has slowed down physically, his mind is still sharp.
“Mentally, I’m not slowing down. I can’t shut it off. It keeps me busy,” he said.
Galloway still likes the physical work and he also likes being able to envision something in his head. One of his visions was the Lake George Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 9L.
Galloway said he believes in welcoming people to the region and that is why he thought that there should be a strong community statement at such a prominent corner. Chuck Wheeler and Lake George Town Board member Dan Hurley also were behind the effort.
He said it is important for people not to give up on their goals.
“If you have a vision, don’t be afraid to pursue it. Failure is just the tuition to success,” he said. “Just because you failed at something doesn’t mean you can’t make it work. Give it another shot.”
Galloway, a widower, has three grown children who live in the Midwest. He said that behind the success of any person has been someone who has lent a helping hand along the way. He has tried to be that person.
“I believe in helping the guy who’s down and out through no fault of his own,” he said.
