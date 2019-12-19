Galloway named Lake George Citizen of the Year

After receiving training through the GI Bill, Galloway embarked on his first career as an electrical contractor. About 28 years later, he switched to real estate and development because he wanted to switch careers to something less physical.

Even as he has slowed down physically, his mind is still sharp.

“Mentally, I’m not slowing down. I can’t shut it off. It keeps me busy,” he said.

Galloway still likes the physical work and he also likes being able to envision something in his head. One of his visions was the Lake George Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 9L.

Galloway said he believes in welcoming people to the region and that is why he thought that there should be a strong community statement at such a prominent corner. Chuck Wheeler and Lake George Town Board member Dan Hurley also were behind the effort.

He said it is important for people not to give up on their goals.

“If you have a vision, don’t be afraid to pursue it. Failure is just the tuition to success,” he said. “Just because you failed at something doesn’t mean you can’t make it work. Give it another shot.”