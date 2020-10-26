Galarneau begins principal job in Fort Edward schools

FORT EDWARD — New Fort Edward Principal John Galarneau said he believes the foundation of a good school is based on relationships.

“Our focus is building strong relationships, and within a close-knit community like this, that is something that is extremely important as we then develop lifelong learners,” he said.

Galarneau, who started as K-12 principal on Oct. 19, said he is looking to strengthen the ties between the school and parents, and with the community at large.

“I’m excited. This is a great opportunity at a great school,” he said.

He comes to Fort Edward from the Schenectady City School District, where he had served as assistant principal for sixth grade at Mont Pleasant Middle School since July 2019.

Galarneau said he was attracted to the position because he was familiar with Washington County. He was a physical education teacher at both Whitehall Central School, 2006-2008, and at Hudson Falls, 2010-2017.

He said he has found the staff at Fort Edward amazing to work with so far. Teachers have been embracing online learning, he said.

“Our teachers are looking for the best practices,” he said.