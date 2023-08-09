The proposed rezoning of a Quaker Road plot in Queensbury likely will not see a decision until at least September. Town officials and the applicant, F.W. WEBB, who is adamant about utilizing the 15-acre parcel for a 76,000 sq. ft. wholesale facility, said they have not discussed the project for almost a month.

The plumbing supply company’s COO Bob Mucciarone said in an email that the company has not had any discussion with Queensbury Town officials following the opening of a public hearing on July 10 for the proposed wholesale and retail facility. That meeting was attended by over 50 concerned Glens Falls residents of the Windy Hill and Windy Ridge neighborhoods as the proposed facility is on the boundary line of the two municipalities. The Queensbury Town Board must approve a change in the zoning from Commercial Intensive to Commercial Light Industrial for the project to move forward. Glens Falls residents have put on pressure in an attempt to stop the zoning change.

Town of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said the board is still in the information gathering stages and they are moving slowly with the project to collect all opinions from the public as well as interpret the information presented on July 10. He said discussions may resume in September.

“We want to do everything we can to keep F.W. WEBB local to Queensbury and help them expand,” Strough said.

Warren County Economic Development Corporation President Jim Siplon said the EDC has been engaged with F.W. WEBB’s broker for a couple of months, speaking to them as recent as last week, and provided a list of available sites and an offer for evaluation and visits to the sites.

“One of the many sites we have provided to them is the Queensbury Industrial Park as a potential site. I don’t want to speak for them but I know that proximity to their existing site matters to them,” Siplon said.

Mucciarone confirmed that location and access are large benefits of the Quaker Road location and said that the industrial park is “too far out of the way.”

“The fact that the process sometimes gets uncomfortable or emotional is ins one way good because it means people are having the opportunity to engage and the decisions aren’t being made in a backroom somewhere,” Siplon said. Everyone got their opportunity to have their say and a lot of perspectives and learning occurred. Part of our role is to facilitate that process which is always ongoing by asking what we want the area to not only look like today, but 20 years from now.”

When asked about what the operations look like on a day-to-day basis if the property is rezoned for F.W. WEBB’s proposed facility, Mucciarone said there would be less impact in many areas from what it is currently zoned, less traffic, shorter opening hours, less cars, less trucks.

He also said he was unsure what has happened since the first discussions with town officials.

“Many town officials were on board with the project, we had agreed to listen to the neighbors and address their concerns. Then the town officials from Glens Falls got involved and many facts were distorted from our prospective and here we are. Something is going to go in here and the fact of the matter is that it will probably be a Big Box Store. Those types of uses can go there as a matter of right,” he said.

Robert Nemer, of the Nemer Auto Group, owner of the property did not return requests for comment.