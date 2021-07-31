Future of marijuana sales in Moreau unclear

MOREAU — Town officials are seeking public input before making any decisions on whether to allow marijuana sales and on-site consumption lounges to open in town under the state’s new law.
Town Board members on Tuesday briefly discussed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act for the first time publicly, but it remains unclear whether retail cannabis sales would be permitted locally.
“I would certainly like to hear what the public says before I make any decision on it,” said board member John Donohue.
In addition to legalizing marijuana use for adults 21 and older, the law, approved earlier this year, gives local governments authority to decide whether to allow dispensaries and lounges for on-site consumption to open within their borders.
If a city, town or village chooses to opt out of allowing the sales, a local law must be adopted by Dec. 31. The law can be overturned by a permissive referendum.
Marijuana could still be consumed by residents even if a local government opts out of retail sales.
But any municipality that opts out would be excluded from a cut of the estimated $350 million in sales tax revenue expected through cannabis sales.
Under the law, cannabis would carry a 13% tax rate, with 9% going directly to the state.
The remaining 4% would be split among the county and local governments, with 1% going directly to the county. The remaining 3% would go to local governments that allow the sales.
Municipalities throughout the region are beginning to discuss whether to allow cannabis sales.
A workshop was scheduled to review zoning laws in Queensbury after board members expressed interest in allowing sales but concerns were raised about where the shops should be allowed to open.
Glens Falls, meanwhile, has yet to hold any formal discussions on the subject, but businessman Brian Bronzino and his partner, Robin Barkenhagen, are seeking to open a dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena.
Kyle Noonan, the Moreau deputy supervisor, said he would favor allowing dispensaries but had reservations about on-site consumption.
“I don’t like the idea of passing up the tax benefit of having a dispensary in the community because the towns around us may or may not do it,” he said. “People are going to pass through Moreau to go to Corinth or pass through Moreau to go to Fort Edward or Hudson Falls and then drive back through to go home. I would like to be part of some of those taxes.”
Board members Alan VanTassel and John Hogan did not weigh in. Supervisor Todd Kusnierz was not in attendance.
Noonan said he’s concerned on-site consumption spots could lead to impaired driving, and he has questions about how cannabis would affect people.
He noted that people drink alcohol at bars and then get behind the wheel, but said he didn’t want to compare the two substances.
“On-site consumption isn’t something I would be a fan of,” Noonan said. “Just not knowing all of the details in how it’s affecting people.”
Still, he said he wants to hear from residents before making a final decision.
“A good conversation and discussion can move me one way or another,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.