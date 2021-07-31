Future of marijuana sales in Moreau unclear

The remaining 4% would be split among the county and local governments, with 1% going directly to the county. The remaining 3% would go to local governments that allow the sales.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Municipalities throughout the region are beginning to discuss whether to allow cannabis sales.

A workshop was scheduled to review zoning laws in Queensbury after board members expressed interest in allowing sales but concerns were raised about where the shops should be allowed to open.

Glens Falls, meanwhile, has yet to hold any formal discussions on the subject, but businessman Brian Bronzino and his partner, Robin Barkenhagen, are seeking to open a dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena.

Kyle Noonan, the Moreau deputy supervisor, said he would favor allowing dispensaries but had reservations about on-site consumption.