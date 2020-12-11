Future of Indian mascot again debated at Cambridge school board meeting

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Indians mascot came up for discussion again at Thursday’s school board meeting, with many in the audience wearing orange “Save Our Mascot” T-shirts and Native American graduates of the school weighing in on both sides of the issue.
John Kane and Dillon Honyoust both spoke for a half-hour at the invitation of School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.
Kane, a self-described Native American activist, contended that what he called the “misappropriation” of Native images and symbols by non-Native communities ignored the catastrophic history of Native peoples in what is now the U.S.
“We are not Indians,” Kane said. “That’s an uncorrected mistake from 500 years ago.”
Honyoust said the school promotes the same values of love and respect that he learned at home, and the Indian emblem is a fair representation of the school’s and community’s culture.
While Kane said the emblem is “clip art” that ignores Native people who historically lived in the area, Honyoust said it honors them. Kane named schools that are dropping Native mascots; Honyoust said more than 1,200 schools still have them, including Hoosic Valley Central School in Schaghticoke.
Members of the public were also divided. Several other members of the Honyoust family and CCS athletics boosters spoke in support of the Indian.
“If it went to a referendum, the mascot would stay,” said Matt Davis.
“There’s been an effort to paint our community in a negative light,” said retired coach Steve Luke. “We may have done some racist things in the past but we don’t do them now.”
Opponents said that the majority of Native American organizations oppose race-based mascots. “If Native Americans don’t like it, don’t keep it,” one woman said.
Others cited research showing that race-based mascots hurt Native students and give the wrong messages to non-Native students.
“Not all locals support the Indian logo,” said Corey McMillan. “The symbol is racist. We can choose a new one.”
Tim Troy noted that Cambridge and Salem central schools recently merged several of their sports teams.
“It’s time to choose a new mascot” that would represent both schools, he said.
Both Kane and Honyoust submitted petitions supporting their respective positions.
Silvernell said he and board members have received many comments about the issue. He has been compiling comments for the board to review.
The school was already revising its policies on equity, inclusion and diversity in education. Silvernell submitted a draft of proposed policies to the board at the meeting. The board will hold a second reading at its January meeting and a third reading in February, when it is expected to vote on the policies. The draft policies will be posted on the school website.
Silvernell proposed that the board discuss the logo at its March meeting and vote on how to proceed. If the board decides to retire the logo, it should create a committee in April to devise a plan for choosing a new mascot and replacing the Indian, to be implemented in June. If the logo is kept, a committee should be appointed to study ways of enhancing students’ understanding of and respect for Native Americans, Silvernell said.
The board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
