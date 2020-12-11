Future of Indian mascot again debated at Cambridge school board meeting

“If it went to a referendum, the mascot would stay,” said Matt Davis.

“There’s been an effort to paint our community in a negative light,” said retired coach Steve Luke. “We may have done some racist things in the past but we don’t do them now.”

Opponents said that the majority of Native American organizations oppose race-based mascots. “If Native Americans don’t like it, don’t keep it,” one woman said.

Others cited research showing that race-based mascots hurt Native students and give the wrong messages to non-Native students.

“Not all locals support the Indian logo,” said Corey McMillan. “The symbol is racist. We can choose a new one.”

Tim Troy noted that Cambridge and Salem central schools recently merged several of their sports teams.

“It’s time to choose a new mascot” that would represent both schools, he said.

Both Kane and Honyoust submitted petitions supporting their respective positions.

Silvernell said he and board members have received many comments about the issue. He has been compiling comments for the board to review.