Future Dollar General location sustains partial roof collapse

HARTFORD — Construction on a Dollar General store along Route 40 was dealt a blow Wednesday night after the building sustained a partial roof collapse.

About two-thirds of the structure’s roof collapsed into the building at about 8 p.m., causing an exterior wall to buckle and snapping temporary support joists on the exterior of the building.

A cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, but there were no reported injuries, said Dana Haff, the town’s supervisor.

“The roof has been under construction for the last few days and yesterday they just started putting up the sheeting on the roof,” he said.

Haff said it’s unclear whether the building would have to be torn down or if workers can pick up where they left off.

He said an investigation into the collapse was expected to begin sometime on Thursday.

Construction on the 9,100-square-foot store has been ongoing since the summer and was expected to wrap early next year.

Haff said that residents were looking forward to the store’s opening.

“This is a setback to when they (Dollar General) are going to open and a lot of people in town are excited about it opening,” he said.