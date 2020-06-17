Furloughed workers returning to Hudson Headwaters Health Network

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has called back its furloughed workers and is back to normal, but telemedicine is not going away.

From now on, 15% to 20% of patient visits will likely involve videoconferencing, officials said.

The system worked so well that some patients preferred it. Officials think college students and residents who spend the winter in the South will use it to see their medical provider while they’re away. In addition, people who can’t easily leave their home or do not have a car might turn to telemedicine, they said.

Routine visits for well-controlled chronic illnesses could also be done via telemedicine.

“We fully expect that telehealth will remain a significant part of the patient experience at Hudson Headwaters,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper. “It proved to be a convenient and appropriate way for many patients to meet with their provider and can be effectively utilized for many types of primary care and specialist visits.”

Patients can call their health center to find out whether an in-person or telemedicine appointment is best for their medical concern.