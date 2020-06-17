Furloughed workers returning to Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has called back its furloughed workers and is back to normal, but telemedicine is not going away.
From now on, 15% to 20% of patient visits will likely involve videoconferencing, officials said.
The system worked so well that some patients preferred it. Officials think college students and residents who spend the winter in the South will use it to see their medical provider while they’re away. In addition, people who can’t easily leave their home or do not have a car might turn to telemedicine, they said.
Routine visits for well-controlled chronic illnesses could also be done via telemedicine.
“We fully expect that telehealth will remain a significant part of the patient experience at Hudson Headwaters,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper. “It proved to be a convenient and appropriate way for many patients to meet with their provider and can be effectively utilized for many types of primary care and specialist visits.”
Patients can call their health center to find out whether an in-person or telemedicine appointment is best for their medical concern.
Officials said they prefer in-person care because so much is conveyed through non-verbal communication. But telemedicine can fill a gap when patients can’t easily get to the health center. Those who are sure they would prefer videoconferencing can schedule their appointments by going to www.hhhn.org/telehealth/.
Hudson Headwaters officials had planned to introduce some amount of telemedicine this year. But they had to leap into it instead when residents were told to stay home in March.
Hudson Headwaters moved as many appointments as possible to telemedicine. It also postponed 8,000 visits, mainly annual physicals.
At the worst of the situation, the health network saw 300 to 400 patients a day in person, down from 1,300 to 1,400 patients.
The network furloughed more than 80 people. But as of last week, all but seven people were back, and the rest were expected to be back at work by July.
At this point, more than 85% of the postponed appointments have been rescheduled.
As patients returned, the staff was brought back. While medical providers had stayed on and handled telemedicine calls, support staff for billing and coding were not immediately needed. As patient volume increased, those workers were brought back.
