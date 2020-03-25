Funerals restricted to immediate family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral home workers who prepare bodies for viewing and burial wear personal protective equipment as hospital workers do, and like hospitals, funeral homes are running short on some supplies.

"We treat every person as a person who possibly had the virus," Kilmer said, which means not only putting on face masks, gloves and gowns, but the extra protection of face shields, which previously were not always used.

"Now we are for every case," he said. "But we can't get those from our suppliers. We had some on hand luckily, but we don't have a great quantity."

"They say they're one-time use. I don't know a proper way to clean them, but we are trying to reuse them," he said.

They are wiping them down carefully with bleach.

"We have limited numbers. That's where we're at," he said.

One way to deal with the current restrictions on attendance is to hold a small family-only service now and schedule a memorial service for later, and he and his staff have been encouraging that, Kilmer said.

"A lot of families are deferring the services," Baker said.