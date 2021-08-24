Funeral services scheduled for fallen trooper

Funeral services have been scheduled for state police Trooper James Monda, who died after drowning in Great Sacandaga Lake.

Visitation will take place on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church at 806 Union St. in Schenectady. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Monda was on a marine detail at the boat launch in Fulton County at 4 p.m. on Sunday when he went into the water.

Another trooper who was assigned with him located him in the bottom of the lake in about 9 feet of water and pulled him to the surface. He performed CPR and then Monda was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, where he was pronounced dead.

Monda had been with state police since September 2002. He served most of his career in Troop G.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday through Monda’s internment on Monday in honor of his “dedicated service to our safety and our state.”

“Our troopers serve and protect the citizens of the state and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda,” she said in a news release.

