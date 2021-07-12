Fundraisers started for musician whose house was struck by lightning

QUEENSBURY — Fundraising efforts are ongoing for a Queensbury musician whose house caught fire after being struck by lightning last month.

Lightning struck a house at 1 Newcomb St. on June 29 during strong thunderstorms. It started a fire in the rear garage area of the first floor of the two-story residence. The residence had significant smoke damage.

The property is owned by Frank Palangi. He said he was unharmed but he lost all of his studio equipment, clothes and other personal items and possessions, according to a post on his website.

He said he “heard a huge audio explosion crack and there was a flash of orange light and smoke starting to come into the room and then the whole house filling up.”

He said that the concrete walls and fire door that separate his studio room and the rest of the house helped stop more damage.

“I believe that is the only thing why I am still alive right now (and God) or else it would have burned it all. Very scary experience running to try and grab what you could while the house fills with smoke,” he wrote.