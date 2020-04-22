Fundraisers started for Fort Edward fire victims

FORT EDWARD — Officials have not said what caused the early Monday morning fire that destroyed a metal building that housed an auto body shop and a motorcycle club.
The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. The building was home to the True Order Motorcycle Club and an auto body shop, Wreckamended Autobody, at 1099 Burgoyne Ave. The building was destroyed.
Fundraisers have been started to help the fire victims.
A fundraiser on Facebook had raised $3,570 of the $20,000 goal for the True Order Motorcycle Club as of Wednesday afternoon. To donate, go to www.facebook.com/donate/868574056943799/868575866943618/.
A GoFundMe page, https://bit.ly/2KjAzaf, has been set up by a friend of Mike Garand, who has operated the auto body shop for about 20 years. By Wednesday afternoon, $2,310 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.
