Fundraisers organized for family of Lake George crash victims

LAKE GEORGE — A GoFundMe page has raised over $28,000 for the family affected by the fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash on Sunday in Lake George.

The page was set up by Shannon Kelly on Monday.

The money raised will go toward funeral and medical expenses.

According to the page, Kelly is a close friend to Jasmine Luellen, who lost her 8-year-old son, Quinton P. Delgadillo, and her boyfriend, James A. Persons, 38, when a motorcycle crashed into six pedestrians on Route 9 near the Warren County Bikeway in Lake George.

Luellen is currently in stable condition at Albany Medical Center, while the other three pedestrians, who are kids, were unharmed, according to police.

The operator of the motorcycle, Anthony J. Futia, 33, of Albany, suffered life-threatening injuries and was still in critical condition at Albany Medical Center as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, the GoFundMe page had raised $28,514.

The Lake George Expedition Park will host a fundraiser for the family on June 22, according to a news release by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The crash occurred near the Route 9 entrance to the Expedition Park.

"There are many ways that you may support this fundraising effort: attend the event, give donations of silent auction items, donate to the GoFundMe page, volunteer and more," Gina Mintzer, executive director of the chamber, wrote in an email.

The park will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the event, with admission as donation only, and all proceeds will go to the family.

Local concert promoter and event producer Dave Ehmann will auction off four pairs of $650 VIP tickets for the Adirondack Independence Music Festival during the event.

There will also be live music by Rich Ortiz from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by music from Dirt Cheap, which will play from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The event's organizer, Dana Ellsworth, wrote in the release: “We can’t imagine the depth of sorrow and devastation the family is going through, yet we can imagine the expenses of dealing with the deaths of their loved ones. Our Lake George neighbors need us now more than ever and this is the way we can all help them."

Fridays at the Lake

Vilage of the Lake George Mayor Robert Blais announced that this week's Fridays at the Lake concert will be dedicated to the family who lost family members in the motorcycle crash.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of beverages and all tips will be donated to the June 22 fundraiser.

The concert will include the opening ceremonies for the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend. The Stony Creek Band will open the show, followed by the Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.

The concert series takes place every Friday at Shepard Park on Canada Street in the village of Lake George, until Sept. 2.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.