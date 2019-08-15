{{featured_button_text}}

A charity motorcycle ride and party will be held Sunday to help the family of Hayden Bush, the 16-year-old from Lake Luzerne who died in a car crash in June.

The event will be held at Glad Rags Saloon on Holmes Road in Porter Corners, and will include a motorcycle ride to be followed by a party from 2 to 6 p.m.

The family-friendly gathering will include food and music and raffles of baskets with prizes such as Great Escape passes, camping gear, jewelry and other items.

Tickets for the party are $10, and registration for the motorcycle ride will start at 10 a.m.

Proceeds will be used to help defray funeral costs and toward a scholarship being set up in Hayden's name at Hadley-Luzerne High School, where he would have been a senior this fall.

He died June 29 when a car he was driving hit a tree on Antone Mountain Road in Corinth. A Hadley man was arrested this week for allegedly providing alcohol to him beforehand.

