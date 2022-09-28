Fundraiser set for Friday for former Glens Falls resident

GLENS FALLS — A former Glens Falls resident living with a rare neuromuscular disorder will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Queensbury Hotel.

Dylan McDonnell, 45, was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia at the age of 19. From 2008 to 2017, McDonnell and his family hosted the McDonnell Music Festival in late September to raise funds for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.

According to Jeremy Carner and Eric Hammer, organizers of Friday’s event, the McDonnells raised more than $100,000 for research and treatment.

FA affects around 4,000 people in the U.S. It is caused by a genetic defect that must be inherited from both parents. The disease gradually destroys the peripheral nervous system, interfering with sensory signals traveling to the brain and signals from the brain to the muscles, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Those with FA gradually lose the ability to walk and may have trouble speaking and swallowing. Other effects may include scoliosis (curvature of the spine), heart disease and diabetes. Thinking and reasoning are not affected.

The goal of Friday’s fundraiser, the first for McDonnell himself, is to pay for repairs and insurance for his wheelchair accessible van, raise money for a motorized wheelchair, and create a night of “music and friendly camaraderie,” according to Carner and Hammer.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by The East End Boys, Margo Macero, Dirt Cheap, The Brain Darts Duo, and Bobby Dick, free food, a cash bar, basket and 50/50 raffles, and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for adults, children free.

“I’m kind of surprised this is going through,” McDonnell said. With the stresses on the economy, “charitable giving has to be the last thing on most people’s minds.”

But organizers said they were expecting a good crowd at the event and had received generous donations for the raffles, including a custom golf cart.

McDonnell is a graduate of Glens Falls High School. He and his widowed father live in Gansevoort. In May, a donor gave him a handicapped-accessible van. The roomy van with a wheelchair lift would make getting around much easier for him, McDonnell said.

The van and lift, however, need work. Repairs on adaptive equipment “are astronomically expensive and not covered by insurance,” McDonnell said. “My friends have seen how I really need help and how people came together over 10 years to support FARA in my name.”

McDonnell said he has good days and bad days and tries to “stay ahead” of the disease with exercise and a good diet. But with limited mobility, he doesn’t get out much.

On Friday, “I’m looking forward to seeing people I don’t see often,” he said. “I hope everybody has a good time and I’ll have a good time myself.”

For more information, contact Carner at jcgratefulden@gmail.com or Hammer at 518hammer@gmail.com.