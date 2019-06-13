GLENS FALLS — A fundraising dinner and charity auction will be held Saturday for a former Warren County sheriff's officer who has been battling cancer and other illnesses.
The event will benefit Timothy Guy, a retired sheriff's officer who also served as Glens Falls Little League president and was a candidate for Glens Falls mayor.
He has been battling Sjogen's syndrome and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has extensive medical bills.
The benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Glens Falls VFW Post on Cooper Street in Glens Falls. It will include basket auctions.
Tickets are $10 for adult and $5 for children and senior citizens.
For more information or to donate for the event, contact Allyson Owens at 518-683-6579.
