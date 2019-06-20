{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A fundraiser will be held next week for a retired Glens Falls firefighter who is battling cancer.

Robert "Bobby" Johnson was diagnosed with stomach cancer earlier this year. After surgery to remove his stomach, he has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation with his cancer deemed to be Stage 3.

He is a former U.S. Army soldier who worked for the fire department from 1972 until he retired in 2001.

An event with basket raffles, 50/50, entertainment and other fundraisers will be held at Lawrence Street Tavern in Glens Falls on June 29, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds will be used to help the family with medical bills.

Those seeking more information can call Ric Stafford at 518-307-1119 or Tanya Johnson at 518-361-9427.

