GLENS FALLS -- A fundraising dinner and charity auction is being organized for a former Warren County sheriff's officer who has been battling cancer and other illnesses.

The event will benefit Timothy Guy, a retired sheriff's officer, Glens Falls Little League president and candidate for Glens Falls mayor.

He has been battling Sjogen's syndrome and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and has extensive medical bills.

The benefit spaghetti dinner will be held June 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Glens Falls VFW Post on Cooper Street in Glens Falls. It will include basket auctions

Tickets are $10 for adult and $5 for children and senior citizens.

For more information or to donate for the event, contact Allyson Owens at 518-683-6579.

