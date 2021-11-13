 Skip to main content
Fundraiser goes swimmingly for Special Olympics

About 400 plungers took part in the 2021 Lake George Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics as rain poured down at Shepard Park on Saturday.

Christopher Hughes, director of development for Special Olympics New York, said the organization was able to raise $140,000 through the event, shattering the original fundraising goal of $105,000. 

— Jay Mullen

