Fundraiser for Thurman highway superintendent planned

THURMAN ​— A fundraiser to benefit Thurman Highway Superintendent Pat Wood, who was burned in an Aug. 6 house fire, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The event will take place at Thurman Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heather Wood, daughter of the superintendent, organized the event and said there will be a 50/50 raffle and a chance to win a variety of gifts, including guns, gift baskets and a visit to an Airbnb vacation home in Warrensburg.

Wood said the date for the Airbnb stay would fall on the same weekend as Warrensburg's famous garage sale and flea market.

The Airbnb belongs to Paula Sheridan, a family friend, according to Wood.

Linda Schloss-Morgan is currently collecting gift baskets from area businesses. In addition to Thurman and Warrensburg businesses, she has also reached out to businesses based in Lake George and Glens Falls, she said.

There will also be unlimited food for $10.

All proceeds will go to benefit Pat Wood.

"Linda got a lot of good response. We are so grateful," Wood said on Tuesday.

Entertainment will be provided by a deejay by the name of After-FX.

Wood said that while her father is still at Westchester Medical Center, he is doing better physically and they expect a full recovery.

In a Facebook post, Wood said he will likely be at the center for a few more weeks, and mentioned that he will be getting skin grafts.

"His pain is getting a bit worse as he heals, however his mobility is improving daily! He remains stable, but if you know my dad you know he cannot sit still, he cannot wait to leave! We appreciate all of the donations & messages of support we have received," Wood said on Facebook.

Donations can still be made through a GoFundMe page set up by Wood. As of Tuesday evening, they had raised $20,085.

The link to that page can be found here: bit.ly/3d1c3w6.