Funding in limbo for annual Summer Youth Employment Program

A lack of funding has delayed the start of the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program, and if money is not received soon it may be scrapped for the season altogether.
The federally funded program puts dozens of low-income teenagers and young adults to work each summer, but none of the $45 million allocated for the program has been disbursed by the state's Division of Budget.
More than 19,000 enrolled in the program across the state last year, including 40 from Warren County.
"We're hoping to hear something any day," said Liza Ochsendorf, director of the Warren County Employment & Training Administration, which oversees the program.
Money for the program is typically disbursed in May, allowing more than a month to process applications from businesses and youths looking to participate in the program.
But nearly 20 days into June, the program is in a state of flux, Oschsendorf said.
She still doesn't know how much the county will receive to run to program. And because of the uncertainty, applications have remained closed.
"We don't want to give a false sense of hope," Ochsendorf said.
A spokesman for the Division of Budget said the pandemic has impacted the amount of opportunities available for the program, but added that the administration is reaching out to localities to "gauge opportunities, safety and the right balance for this program."
“Widespread unemployment and the pandemic’s threat to public health have impacted the opportunities for this program. That said, this administration has always supported summer youth employment and at this time we are reaching out to localities to gauge opportunities, safety and the right balance for this program," Freeman Klopott, the division's spokesman, said in a statement.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said her office has been working on trying to get funding for the program released and is "hopeful" money will begin being distributed soon.
"We're not at the point where the program has to start, but people have to start planning," she said.
But Ochsendorf said time is quickly running out. Planning takes time and the program is set to end at the end of August.
She said the program may have to be canceled entirely if money isn't receive within 10 days.
"In my personal opinion, we would need to know in the next week or 10 days," she said.
Still, businesses and parents looking to enroll their children in the program have been reaching out, and Ochsendorf said her office has been encouraging families to apply for jobs on their own.
Jobs in the area, she said, are plentiful even with restrictions in place aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"Even with half-capacity restrictions, people still need employees because this is still a summer season where restaurants, shops and tourist destinations still tend to be busier," Ochsendorf said.
Still, Ochsendorf said she worries about what the dozens of youths who typically enroll in the program will do this summer if funding is not secured.
"When young people are not engaged ... they're more likely to engage in more risky behavior or situations, and we want to avoid that," she said.
