Funding in limbo for annual Summer Youth Employment Program

“Widespread unemployment and the pandemic’s threat to public health have impacted the opportunities for this program. That said, this administration has always supported summer youth employment and at this time we are reaching out to localities to gauge opportunities, safety and the right balance for this program," Freeman Klopott, the division's spokesman, said in a statement.

State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said her office has been working on trying to get funding for the program released and is "hopeful" money will begin being distributed soon.

"We're not at the point where the program has to start, but people have to start planning," she said.

But Ochsendorf said time is quickly running out. Planning takes time and the program is set to end at the end of August.

She said the program may have to be canceled entirely if money isn't receive within 10 days.

"In my personal opinion, we would need to know in the next week or 10 days," she said.

Still, businesses and parents looking to enroll their children in the program have been reaching out, and Ochsendorf said her office has been encouraging families to apply for jobs on their own.