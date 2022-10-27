Funding available for septic upgrades on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County is once again accepting applications for grant funding to pay for septic system improvements in the Lake George watershed.

On Wednesday, the county announced an additional $635,000 was awarded for residents to upgrade their septic systems through the New York State Septic System Replacement Program, which identified Lake George as the local waterbody that required protection in 2021. The county was originally awarded $340,000 in April 2021 and has provided funds to 36 projects that have since been completed in or around Lake George.

Failing septic systems have been identified as a source of pollution in the lake. Eligible property owners can apply for grants of up to 50% of the cost of replacing septic systems or cesspools or upgrading of system components. The maximum award is $10,000 per project.

The county's Planning and Community Development Department is handling the program and can advise eligible property owners of their options.

Factors to determine who will be awarded grants will include:

The property’s location in relation to Lake George

Impacts to groundwater used as drinking water

The condition of the septic system

“Protecting our waterbodies is vitally important to our environment and economy. We urge property owners who may be eligible for this funding to review the application and take advantage of this program to help keep the Lake George watershed clean,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

Applications and required forms are available on the county's website.

"The application must contain sufficient information about the condition of your septic system and the scope and cost of the proposed repair or replacement, to enable the county to determine whether your project qualifies for a grant and assess how much you’re eligible for. Please read the application carefully and be sure to provide all the requested information. Failing to do so could result in a delay or denial of funding from this program," the county website states about the program.

The Lake George Park Commission also formed an ad-hoc septic system committee, after the first harmful algae bloom was found in the lake in 2020 to:

Better understand the overall population of septic systems around Lake George

Determine if those systems pose negative impacts to the current or long-term water quality of the lake based on literature and field data

Identify programmatic and regulatory options to address the issue if demonstrated that septic systems are impacting public health or the water quality of the lake

Develop consensus on a preferred option working with Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Health and local municipalities

Implement and/or facilitate the appropriate program to address septic system issues for the long-term health of the lake

More information and meeting schedules are available on the park commission's website.