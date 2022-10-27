 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funding available for septic upgrades on Lake George

  • 0
Funding available for septic upgrades on Lake George

A Stone Installations employee works to install a new septic system in 2014 at a home on Diamond Point Road in Lake George. Warren County is providing funding for residents to upgrade their septic systems.

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County is once again accepting applications for grant funding to pay for septic system improvements in the Lake George watershed.

On Wednesday, the county announced an additional $635,000 was awarded for residents to upgrade their septic systems through the New York State Septic System Replacement Program, which identified Lake George as the local waterbody that required protection in 2021. The county was originally awarded $340,000 in April 2021 and has provided funds to 36 projects that have since been completed in or around Lake George.

Failing septic systems have been identified as a source of pollution in the lake. Eligible property owners can apply for grants of up to 50% of the cost of replacing septic systems or cesspools or upgrading of system components. The maximum award is $10,000 per project.

The county's Planning and Community Development Department is handling the program and can advise eligible property owners of their options.

People are also reading…

Factors to determine who will be awarded grants will include:

  • The property’s location in relation to Lake George
  • Impacts to groundwater used as drinking water
  • The condition of the septic system

“Protecting our waterbodies is vitally important to our environment and economy. We urge property owners who may be eligible for this funding to review the application and take advantage of this program to help keep the Lake George watershed clean,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

Applications and required forms are available on the county's website.

"The application must contain sufficient information about the condition of your septic system and the scope and cost of the proposed repair or replacement, to enable the county to determine whether your project qualifies for a grant and assess how much you’re eligible for. Please read the application carefully and be sure to provide all the requested information. Failing to do so could result in a delay or denial of funding from this program," the county website states about the program.

The Lake George Park Commission also formed an ad-hoc septic system committee, after the first harmful algae bloom was found in the lake in 2020 to:

  • Better understand the overall population of septic systems around Lake George
  • Determine if those systems pose negative impacts to the current or long-term water quality of the lake based on literature and field data
  • Identify programmatic and regulatory options to address the issue if demonstrated that septic systems are impacting public health or the water quality of the lake
  • Develop consensus on a preferred option working with Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Health and local municipalities
  • Implement and/or facilitate the appropriate program to address septic system issues for the long-term health of the lake

More information and meeting schedules are available on the park commission's website.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash sends first responder to hospital

Crash sends first responder to hospital

A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'A variant soup' causes COVID hospitalizations to rise across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News