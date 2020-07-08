Fund for Lake George unveils septic replacement program

LAKE GEORGE — The Fund for Lake George has partnered with two regional banks to offer low- or no-interest loans to improve faulty septic systems surrounding the lake.

The partnership between Glens Falls National Bank and Adirondack Trust, unveiled Wednesday, was created to remove the financial barrier homeowners in the Lake George region face in improving aging or failing septic systems.

"We're doing this to remove cost as a barrier to taking action," said Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund for Lake George, during a virtual press conference.

Nutrients released into the water from faulty septic systems feed invasive algal blooms that threaten the lake's overall health.

Under the program, Adirondack Trust will be offering no-interest loans to replace or upgrade any septic system for residents living on the south end of the lake's basin.

Loans will vary in size, depending on need. The bank has allocated $1 million to the program.

Glens Falls National Bank has set aside $1.5 million to offer low-interest loans through its Lake George branch to anyone living along the lake's basin. Terms of the loan will vary based on each customer's need, said Marc Yrsha, the bank's senior vice president of corporate development.