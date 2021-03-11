Fund for Lake George, Lake George Association to merge

LAKE GEORGE — The lake's two most prominent protection groups on Thursday announced they will merge, citing growing threats to the lake's water quality.

Boards from the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George have unanimously endorsed the merger, citing “unprecedented threats confronting Lake George’s legendary water quality,” according to a news release.

The LGA is in the process of bringing the proposal to its members for approval.

“This is about unity and action to protect Lake George,” Peter Menzies, president of the Lake George Association, said in a statement. “The environmental threats to the lake are increasing, and we will do more to protect it together. This merger is the right thing to do.”

Details on the merger were scarce, though a press conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The LGA was found in 1885 and is the oldest lake protection organization in the country. The Fund was originally part of the LGA but broke off in 1980.

The new entity will retain the LGA name and take “science-guided action” to preserve the lake, according to the release.