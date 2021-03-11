Fund for Lake George, Lake George Association to merge

LAKE GEORGE — The lake's two most prominent protection groups on Thursday announced they will merge, citing growing threats to the lake's water quality.
Boards from the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George have unanimously endorsed the merger, citing “unprecedented threats confronting Lake George’s legendary water quality,” according to a news release.
The LGA is in the process of bringing the proposal to its members for approval.
“This is about unity and action to protect Lake George,” Peter Menzies, president of the Lake George Association, said in a statement. “The environmental threats to the lake are increasing, and we will do more to protect it together. This merger is the right thing to do.”
Details on the merger were scarce, though a press conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The LGA was found in 1885 and is the oldest lake protection organization in the country. The Fund was originally part of the LGA but broke off in 1980.
The new entity will retain the LGA name and take “science-guided action” to preserve the lake, according to the release.
Protection programs will focus some of the most pressing threats facing the lake, including harmful algal blooms; nutrient loading from wastewater and stormwater runoff; aquatic and terrestrial invasive species, including hemlock woolly adelgid; and road salt contamination.
Both organizations will marshal “their respective strengths and resources to achieve breakthrough performance in water quality protection programs, public awareness and education campaigns and advocacy for effective public policies protecting Lake George water quality,” according to the release.
The new organization will be led by a board of directors made up of members from both the LGA and The Fund. Jeff Killeen, the chairman of The Fund, will chair the new organization, while Menzies will serve as the vice chair.
Eric Siy, the executive director of The Fund, will become president of the new organization, and Walter Lender, the current executive director of the LGA, will serve as senior vice president.
“The science-guided commitment of this bold new organization is powerful enough to take on the increasingly complex threats to our lake,” Siy said in a statement. “Together, we will harness our world-class scientific and programmatic expertise to not only succeed in safeguarding Lake George, but to serve as a much-needed model for the protection of freshwater everywhere.”
