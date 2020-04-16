Fund brings reading, thoughtful gifts to children across region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday morning, the air stayed cold but the spring sun filled the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund book station at Moreau rec park with light.

Bill Osborn, who began the fund 10 years ago in memory of his son, had opened the glass-fronted cupboard and was filling the shelves from a couple of boxes he'd set on the bench under the wooden pavilion.

Cameron Woodard, a local teenager, raised the money for the station and built it a couple of years ago as an Eagle Scout project. It is one of 22 throughout the area that the fund keeps stocked with books for anyone to take at any time.

The books are for teenage and younger readers, and they are filling an acute need for indoor entertainment now, as children have been confined to their homes by the pandemic.

The books are also part of the fund's mission to help children. Ben, a soldier who died fighting in Afghanistan in 2010, loved kids, his father said.

"Five minutes after I learned of his death, I thought, this couldn't be the end. It had to be a beginning," he said.

A decade later, the fund raises tens of thousands of dollars a year and runs seven programs — the book stations are just one — that fill gaps in the care of young people and help them in thoughtful ways.