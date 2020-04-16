Fund brings reading, thoughtful gifts to children across region

Thursday morning, the air stayed cold but the spring sun filled the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund book station at Moreau rec park with light.
Bill Osborn, who began the fund 10 years ago in memory of his son, had opened the glass-fronted cupboard and was filling the shelves from a couple of boxes he'd set on the bench under the wooden pavilion.
Cameron Woodard, a local teenager, raised the money for the station and built it a couple of years ago as an Eagle Scout project. It is one of 22 throughout the area that the fund keeps stocked with books for anyone to take at any time.
The books are for teenage and younger readers, and they are filling an acute need for indoor entertainment now, as children have been confined to their homes by the pandemic.
The books are also part of the fund's mission to help children. Ben, a soldier who died fighting in Afghanistan in 2010, loved kids, his father said.
"Five minutes after I learned of his death, I thought, this couldn't be the end. It had to be a beginning," he said.
A decade later, the fund raises tens of thousands of dollars a year and runs seven programs — the book stations are just one — that fill gaps in the care of young people and help them in thoughtful ways.
The fund gives to local food pantries, for instance — but not food, because the pantries have sources for that, but household and personal care items that are frequently in short supply.
A few years ago, the fund began putting together personal hygiene kits with 17 items, such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, mouthwash, comb and brush, shampoo, nail clipper, lip balm, soap and a washcloth, among other things. It has given more than 600 of the kits to local school health offices.
The fund also gives local schools snacks, changes of clothes for kids whose clothes get wet or soiled during the day and blankets and head lice kits.
It gave out $10,000 in $500 scholarships to high school seniors last year and spent about $20,000 on small Christmas gifts for scores of kids.
"I guess you could say this was his legacy," Osborn said, referring to Ben. "I'm pleased others have seen it that way as well."
The fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, with a board of directors.
"Things have to be done properly," Osborn said.
Osborn is a retired contractor and real estate agent who devotes himself to the fund.
"This is what I do," he said.
Over the decade, as he and his wife and daughter have committed themselves to making a difference for local children, local communities have responded, donating supplies and labor and raising money through two annual fundraisers — a golf tournament in the fall and the "Baskets for Ben" fundraiser in the spring, in which donated baskets are auctioned.
This year, because of the pandemic, Baskets for Ben has been postponed until November.
An annual newsletter the fund puts out includes photos of handwritten letters of thanks from young people. One student given a scholarship sent in a 5-minute video that outlined her academic career.
But, as with the book stations, the goal is to give, not to get something back. Some people, after reading the books, do bring them back, but they are free to "take what they want," Osborn said.
"All I ask is that they read it. If it becomes a keepsake, that's wonderful, I'm glad to hear it," he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
