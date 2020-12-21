Fulton Street house fire under investigation in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Fire officials are still investigating the cause of fire that heavily damaged a Fulton Street house on Sunday night.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said investigators were conducting interviews and reviewing the scene early Monday morning. There was no word on a cause. He hoped to have more information later on Monday.

The fire at 9 Fulton St., first reported at about 9:45 p.m., appeared to have done extensive damage to both floors of the house. Flames were initially seen coming from the rear of the structure.

Schrammel said the house was evacuated before the first trucks arrived. Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital. Schrammel said both had been treated and released.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters had to dig out a fire hydrant before they could hook up hoses. Schrammel said the city has been shoveling out hydrants since Thursday's snowstorm, but hadn't yet gotten to the side streets.

"It really helps if people check the hydrants out around their houses and try to keep the ones in the neighborhood clear," he said. "We do the best we can, but for the number of hydrants in the city, it's very difficult to do it quickly."