Fulton Street fire still under investigation in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Fulton Street house on Sunday night.
The fire at 9 Fulton St., first reported at about 9:45 p.m., appeared to have done extensive damage to both floors of the house. Flames were initially seen coming from the rear of the structure.
Fire Chief James Schrammel said the house was evacuated before the first trucks arrived.
Investigators still had one more interview left to complete, Schrammel said Monday.
There was no word on a cause, but it appeared to be accidental, he said. The fire originated in the rear of the two-family structure.
Firefighters had to dig out a fire hydrant before they could hook up hoses. Schrammel said city crews have been shoveling out hydrants since Thursday's snowstorm, but hadn't yet gotten to the side streets.
"It really helps if people check the hydrants out around their houses and try to keep the ones in the neighborhood clear," he said. "We do the best we can, but for the number of hydrants in the city, it's very difficult to do it quickly."
It took about an hour and 15 minutes to get the blaze under control, Schrammel said.
All four shifts of the Glens Falls Fire Department were called to duty. South Queensbury Fire Department also assisted on the scene, along with Bay Ridge EMS. Firefighters used a substantial number of air packs while working inside the house.
Two firefighters were injured in the blaze. Schrammel said one had a breathing issue and the other one was cut when a piece of glass punctured his turnout gear. The were transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where they were treated and released.
The property is owned by Charles Rudnick of Queensbury.
Red Cross spokeswoman Mary Alice Molgard said she was not aware if the organization was helping the residents. She said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross cannot provide donations in person any longer. The organization provides financial assistance in the form of electronic transfers of funds.
There is a 24- to 36-hour lag before she receives notification that people have received assistance, Molgard said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
