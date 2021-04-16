Fully vaccinated nursing home resident tests positive for virus

A fully vaccinated resident of The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls has tested positive for coronavirus, after testing negative with a rapid test.
The Pines previously had a false positive that led to a brief lockdown of the facility, and officials said they’re hoping this one is a false positive too. The resident in question had four PCR tests — the lab tests — over the last two weeks, and all were negative.
They have asked the lab to test the sample again.
In the meantime, they must quarantine the third floor again for 14 days. The quarantine could be lifted early if the lab confirms that the case was a false positive. Families of those residents have been waiting to visit them in person since the state lifted visitation rules last month. Although the state now allows families to visit even if there is a small COVID outbreak in the facility, The Pines has not allowed visitors.
If the second and fourth floors remain COVID-free for four more days, visitors will be allowed on April 20. But residents are being tested every few days, over the next 14 days, due to the positive test on the third floor.
Holiday COVID surge over
Hospitalizations are now down to where they were at Thanksgiving, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
“That’s the lowest since Nov. 30, which is basically Thanksgiving, so we are fully back at this point before the holiday surge,” he said.
He implored everyone to get the vaccine so that life can get back to normal.
“We want to get back to life as normal. We want to get back to going to Buffalo Bills games and Sabres games and picnics, and school as we knew it, and socializing as we knew it. It’s going to be a function of what we do between now and then. It is that simple,” he said. “It’s going to be a function of how many vaccinations we take. I do believe that there is a civic and community duty for individuals to take a vaccine. No one can be safe unless everyone is safe.”
He asked people to consider whether they should get the vaccine to help society.
“You can say, ‘I have a legal right, I don’t have to get a vaccine.’ That’s true. But ask yourself, do you have the moral right? Do you have the social right to infect other people?” he said. “Some people are healthier than others, some people are younger than others, and they say, ‘Well, I don’t have to take it.’ I understand that. But you could infect someone who winds up dying.”
School cases
Hudson Falls Central School District is pausing in-person classes at the intermediate school after a third person tested positive there. Previously, two students tested positive this week. At this point, so many faculty and staff are in quarantine that they cannot run in-person school for the fourth and fifth graders. In-person school may resume on April 26, and state testing is postponed until April 27.
Granville Central School District reported one case, a student at Granville Elementary School.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two more cases at Tanglewood Elementary School, where a student tested positive Wednesday. Two more people tested positive Friday after being in school that day.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported two cases, two people in the same household who were last in Queensbury Elementary School on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 3,227 confirmed cases. The county reported 39 new recoveries, for a total of 3,074 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 86 residents currently sick with COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized, two more than on Thursday. All five patients are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 2,533 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,404 recoveries. There are 23 people ill and two are hospitalized, the same as Thursday.
- Saratoga County reported 31 new cases, for a total of 14,323 confirmed cases. The county also reported 57 recoveries, for a total of 13,602 recoveries. There are 561 people currently ill and 18 are hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 13).
- Still ill: 14 town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 31 Moreau residents, 15 Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, four Schuylerville residents, 11 South Glens Falls residents and 71 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: five Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident and six Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, five more than Thursday, with one patient in intensive care. Two people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 189 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 3.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which kept the weekly average at 1%.
- Statewide, 6,555 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 2.81%. A total of 3,884 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 43 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.