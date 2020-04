× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UPDATED: The full download issue has been resolved.

The Post-Star is aware of an issue for users when they attempt to download the entire daily paper via the eedition reader platform.

Our website provider is currently working to resolve the problem.

The eedition is still available to access through the reader or for current page downloads at this time.

We hope to have this issue resolved as soon as possible.

