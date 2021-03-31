Full circle: Jonathan Reid store leaves mall, returns to location of former headquarters downtown

GLENS FALLS — J. Reid Menswear, formerly known as Jonathan Reid, an original tenant at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, has relocated to downtown Glens Falls.

The store has relocated to the 166 Glen St. building that was its corporate headquarters for many years.

Jeffrey Ives, the former owner and now operations manager of the store, which is now owned by a group of investors, said downtown Glens Falls has the community feeling that malls have lost.

“We’ve rebranded and we decided it was best to come back (downtown),” he said. “Everything that I do can be done here better.”

Ives made the decision to move after a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the mall was closed for several months.

Ives said he received immediate reassurance he had made the right decision on his first day open at the new location, Monday, when downtown merchants and business leaders dropped by to welcome him.

“Yesterday, I had 10 people come down and say, ‘How can I help you?’” he said, in an interview at the new shop on Tuesday.

More were on their way to welcome him.