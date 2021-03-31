Full circle: Jonathan Reid store leaves mall, returns to location of former headquarters downtown

GLENS FALLS — J. Reid Menswear, formerly known as Jonathan Reid, an original tenant at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, has relocated to downtown Glens Falls.
The store has relocated to the 166 Glen St. building that was its corporate headquarters for many years.
Jeffrey Ives, the former owner and now operations manager of the store, which is now owned by a group of investors, said downtown Glens Falls has the community feeling that malls have lost.
“We’ve rebranded and we decided it was best to come back (downtown),” he said. “Everything that I do can be done here better.”
Ives made the decision to move after a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the mall was closed for several months.
Ives said he received immediate reassurance he had made the right decision on his first day open at the new location, Monday, when downtown merchants and business leaders dropped by to welcome him.
“Yesterday, I had 10 people come down and say, ‘How can I help you?’” he said, in an interview at the new shop on Tuesday.
More were on their way to welcome him.
“I’m going to head down right now and at least buy a tie,” said Robin Barkenhagen, owner of the 42 Degrees retail shop and president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a merchants organization, later on Tuesday.
Barkenhagen said Ives brings another product niche to downtown.
“The more that we can have, the more people are going to come downtown,” he said.
Ives said the new location will be convenient for many of his customers who are lawyers and professionals and have offices downtown.
He said he also will draw people to downtown, particularly during wedding and prom season.
“We do about 200 to 300 weddings and about 1,000 prom kids,” he said.
Mayor Dan Hall said he is pleased that Ives decided to locate downtown.
"It’s been many years since the city has had a men’s store and we are very excited to welcome Jonathan Reid back downtown,” Hall said. “The city welcomes the new store to our retail mix, which we hope to grow even more.”
When Seymour “Sonny” Segan opened the first Jonathan Reid store at Northway Plaza in Queensbury in 1965, he was a pioneer, competing from Queensbury against several long-established menswear stores downtown.
Segan advertised in The Post-Star on Nov. 26, 1965, that his garments had a “secret ingredient” that set them apart from the competition.
“The secret ingredient is simply good taste. Good taste doesn’t cost anything extra and yet you can’t buy it at any price if it isn’t there,” the ad stated.
Ives said J. Reid Menswear offers the same good taste and service, offering tailoring and wardrobe consulting.
“We are equally invested in you leaving (the store) looking good,” said Ives, who bought the business from the Segan family in 2015.
Segan opened King’s Row men’s clothing store on the ground floor of 166 Glen St. in 1971, and at the same time he opened offices and a shipping and receiving center in the building for his other stores. The other stores at the time included Jonathan Reid and Reid’s Carousel, a children’s store, at Northway Plaza, J.R’s Hangup, a boutique, in Lake George, and Jabberwocky, a boutique in Lake George, according to Post-Star archives.
Over the next several years, Segan would close all but Jonathan Reid, which he built into a regional chain of 12 stores in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.
King’s Row closed in 1976, but Jonathan Reid continued to use the building as its office and shipping and receiving center until 2007.
J. Reid Menswear employs three people at its new location.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.