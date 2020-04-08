Frustrations mount with filing for unemployment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarabeth Mason of South Glens Falls is spending a lot of hours with her 4-year-old daughter, Everleigh, and as much time as she can manage on the phone, trying to connect with the state Department of Labor.

So far, since mid-March and the closure of her workplace, Wiggle Worms Playland in the Wilton Mall, she has not gotten through to a state worker. Meanwhile, she and her husband, Steven, who works at a Saratoga hardware store, are relying on his salary and watching the unpaid bills pile up.

"I have a 4-year-old. I cannot sit on the phone every Tuesday — the day for my last name — and hit redial every 10 minutes," Sarabeth said.

In her growing frustration and desperation, Mason joins tens of thousands of other New Yorkers who have tried to sign up for unemployment but been stymied by the state's antiquated and overloaded system.

In March, nearly half a million people tried to sign up. Even when you start with the online application, as recommended, you are required at some point to call to verify key information. The website has been crashing and the phone lines are perpetually busy. Applicants report that, when they reach a live person, they get put on hold, sometimes for hours.