Frustrations mount with filing for unemployment

Out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarabeth Mason of South Glens Falls is spending a lot of hours with her 4-year-old daughter, Everleigh, and as much time as she can manage on the phone, trying to connect with the state Department of Labor.
So far, since mid-March and the closure of her workplace, Wiggle Worms Playland in the Wilton Mall, she has not gotten through to a state worker. Meanwhile, she and her husband, Steven, who works at a Saratoga hardware store, are relying on his salary and watching the unpaid bills pile up.
"I have a 4-year-old. I cannot sit on the phone every Tuesday — the day for my last name — and hit redial every 10 minutes," Sarabeth said.
In her growing frustration and desperation, Mason joins tens of thousands of other New Yorkers who have tried to sign up for unemployment but been stymied by the state's antiquated and overloaded system.
In March, nearly half a million people tried to sign up. Even when you start with the online application, as recommended, you are required at some point to call to verify key information. The website has been crashing and the phone lines are perpetually busy. Applicants report that, when they reach a live person, they get put on hold, sometimes for hours.
Because Mason had an unemployment account years ago but can't recall her PIN number from that time, she has been locked out of the online application. She has been trying to get through by phone both on Tuesdays, the day assigned to her based on her last name, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, when anyone can call.
"I get a busy signal or voicemail. If I'm lucky I get to a menu — blah blah blah blah. I press a number and am told there are no available representatives."
She doesn't blame the state workers.
"I'm not mad at unemployment. This is not their fault. I can't imagine having their jobs," she said.
But she worries, as the weeks pass —"By the time I get through, will they have money left?"
Dealing with a flood
The Labor Department has hired 300 extra workers to join the 700 already on staff, and has partnered with Google to improve its website. Although it can take weeks to get through, once you are granted benefits, they extend back to the date you stopped working.
State officials have pointed to the unprecedented flood of applications. The previous high for a single day's filing was 13,000, following the 2008 financial crash. On one day at the end of last week, about 78,000 applications were filed.
"I work because I have to for my household," Mason said. "We paid a portion of our April bills. We will not be able to pay our May bills."
They have a modest lifestyle and live in a small apartment, she said. But they have two car payments on top of rent, plus all the other expenses of a family.
"I have a 4-year-old, I am not letting cable get shut off. If that happens, things are going to get really real around here," she said.
She could talk mid-morning on Wednesday only because Everleigh was watching the daily 45-minute concert, starting at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live, by Andy the Music Man, a performer who plays songs for kids.
"He's wonderful. I love him," Mason said.
Andrew Morse (the music man) lives in Delmar and has had to cancel all his gigs because of the pandemic. He is doing the free concerts online every weekday and asking grateful parents to send him tips through PayPal.
Breaking out the googly eyes
Aside from the stress of losing her income, Mason has found that filling the day with activities for a 4-year-old, when no play dates are allowed, is a challenge, even for someone whose job involves crafting with kids. Wiggle Worms is a combination consignment shop and indoor play place for children.
"We have paint, googly eyes, my husband saves all the toilet paper tubes. He doesn't know why, he just does it. If I wasn't a crafty mom, I don't know what I'd do," she said.
She's grateful for the breaks working families are getting — that their power won't get shut off and they won't get evicted, for instance. But she's concerned about catching up on all the bills that will eventually have to get paid.
"There's a lot right now that I don't have answers to, which is unbelievably frustrating. And then there's the 4-year-old waking up every morning and saying, 'Mommy, what are we doing today?'"
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
