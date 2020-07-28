Frustrated with Battenkill partying, supervisors appeal to sheriff

FORT EDWARD — The increase in partying on the Battenkill is frustrating nearby property owners.

Supervisors from southern Washington County asked the Sheriff’s Office for help on Tuesday during a virtual Public Safety Committee meeting.

“We’ve been at this for a couple of years, but COVID has seemed to make it escalate because there isn’t anything else for people to do, so they come up here,” Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie told the committee.

Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary said she gets five to six phone calls a weekend from concerned residents about littering, garbage, property trespassing and visitors pulling up parking signs.

“They’re parking up and down the road, and there’s probably 200 cars,” Skellie said. “You talk about the governor shutting down restaurants or bars for overcrowding, but they won’t shut something like that down.”

Also a Vermont tubing company is running a business along the river. Skellie said most of the visitors are not from Washington County.