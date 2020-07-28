Frustrated with Batten Kill partying, supervisors appeal to sheriff

FORT EDWARD — The increase in partying on the Batten Kill is frustrating nearby property owners.
Supervisors from southern Washington County asked the Sheriff’s Office for help on Tuesday during a virtual Public Safety Committee meeting.
“We’ve been at this for a couple of years, but COVID has seemed to make it escalate because there isn’t anything else for people to do, so they come up here,” Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie told the committee.
Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary said she gets five to six phone calls a weekend from concerned residents about littering, garbage, property trespassing and visitors pulling up parking signs.
“They’re parking up and down the road, and there’s probably 200 cars,” Skellie said. “You talk about the governor shutting down restaurants or bars for overcrowding, but they won’t shut something like that down.”
Also a Vermont tubing company is running a business along the river. Skellie said most of the visitors are not from Washington County.
“The groups and the people that are coming, they have no respect for you guys,” Skellie told Undersheriff John Winchell. “They have no respect for the property owners or the river. They’re going to be there for the day, have a heck of a party, and they’re going to leave.”
Skellie suggested arresting people for trespassing, or having their vehicles towed if they park on private property. He said the visitors are often drunk and belligerent.
“I think people are just getting frustrated,” Skellie said. “They’d like to enjoy their river that they own along and live along and they’re getting overrun.”
There was an issue at the Rexleigh Bridge Sunday night, an argument with visitors who had parked on a landowner’s property.
“This is going to escalate as long as we keep having these sunny hot weekends,” Skellie said.
Winchell said the sheriff’s office was out in full force at the Eagleville Bridge area on July 4, which led people to party at other bridges. He suggested closing off parking areas to divert people.
“If there was an easy fix, I would jump on it,” Winchell said. “Really, all we can do is keep patrolling.”
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff suggested getting people from Alternative Sentencing to clean up the party areas, particularly the plastic bottles.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
