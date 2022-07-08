Frozen Family Fun at City Park on Friday

Frozen Family Fun set for Friday

GLENS FALLS — In anticipation of an upcoming theater production of “Frozen Jr.” at Charles R. Wood Theater in August, families will get to meet some of the characters from the production on Friday.

Presented by Charles R. Wood Theater and Events to a T, Frozen Family Fun will feature photo opportunities with the “Ice Queen” and other characters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a bounce house, face painting, free lemonade and treats.

There also will be ticket giveaway for “Frozen Jr.,” which is happening on Aug. 18-21 and Aug. 24-28.

The event will also include announcements for the Outdoor Cinema series, which kicks off the same day at dusk in City Park.

There will be a mobile box office that will sell tickets for other Broadway Upstate productions.

Tickets can also be purchased online, in person at the box office at 207 Glen St., or by phone at 518-480-4878.

All proceeds from Friday’s event will benefit the Charles R. Wood Theater.