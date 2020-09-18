Frost and freeze warnings issued overnight

The end of growing season is here.

For the second time this week, a frost advisory and freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning is in effect for northern Warren, Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties starting at midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.

A frost advisory is in effect for southern Warren, Saratoga and Washington counties starting at midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sensitive outdoor plants will be killed if left uncovered overnight.

Once a second cold front moves through on Friday, skies will clear out setting up for a chilly night across the region. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 30s. Another round of frost is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The Adirondacks experienced its first frost and freeze warning early Tuesday.

Despite the chill overnight the weekend will be calm with sunny skies. Throughout the day temperatures will rebound into the high 50s to low 60s.



