The National Weather Service has issued another frost advisory early Thursday for parts of the Adirondacks as well as Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. 

The frost advisory goes into effect from 3 to 8 a.m. Thursday. 

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s which may damage or kill sensitive plants outside uncovered.

The long-range forecast includes plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 80s for the weekend.

For more on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

