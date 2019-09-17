{{featured_button_text}}

The growing season will be coming to an end in the Adirondacks overnight into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 4 to 8 a.m. Wednesday in Northern Warren, Northern Herkimer and Hamilton counties. 

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s which may damage or kill sensitive plants outside uncovered.

As for Wednesday, temperatures will reach the mid to high 60s throughout the day before dropping to near 40. 

The long-range forecast includes plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to high 70s for the weekend.

