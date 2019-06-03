The calendar says early June, but it will feel more like early April tomorrow morning. And if you have done some planting already, your greenery might pay the price.
A frost advisory has been issued for much of the Adirondacks, including Essex and Hamilton counties, early Tuesday, as temperatures will drop to the low- to mid-30s in many places.
That could kill delicate plants.
High temperatures will remain normal through the end of the week, with rain likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before warmer, drier weather returns for the weekend.
